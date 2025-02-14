'Cutest devotee at Mahakumbh'; Internet reacts after man takes holy dip with pet dog

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Internet reacts after man takes holy dip with pet dog

There are several videos from the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj that have been making rounds on the internet. From people taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to the long traffic jams, there are endless videos that have been shared from the world's largest religious gathering. However, there's one video that has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a pet dog taking a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The video has garnered more than 7.3 million views and was posted by Instagram user Vansh Chhabra. In the caption, Chhabra writes that the dog's visit to the holy pilgrimage was not planned and that it was in his destiny.

His caption read, "I believe every thing is written…& no plans of taking him with me he was going to stay at home & then he comes sit in a car & didn’t get out… & masoom sa face banaliya…then I was like chalo yaar isse bhi leke chalte hai….everything is written .. Zorawar (dog) lska likha hoga kuch karam honge iske apne jo isko kumbh tk leke Aagye ..Be kind. Har har Mahadev." In the video, the pet can be seen taking a dip in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam.

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them said, "Hats off to you. you're the Gem." Another comment read, "Cuetest devotee at Mahakumbh!"

A third user commented, "Bro enjoying someone's dream." One of the users wrote, " Iske bhi naseeb hai ki ye kumbh nha lea."

ALSO READ: Rajasthan man's 'paise wali car' leaves netizens stunned | Watch viral video