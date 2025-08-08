Cute Arunachal girl passionately sings national anthem at school; netizens shower love | Watch A user mentioned Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to invite the girl in New Delhi for the Independence Day celebration.

New Delhi:

A heartwarming video of a little girl passionately singing the national anthem in her school is getting fervently viral across social media platforms. The video has been shared by a BJP leader and has so far accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views.

Lost in her own world, the little lad, from a school in Arunachal Pradesh, could be seen singing the national anthem enthusiastically while a band plays in the background.

“A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nations anthem, letting the world know “I am India and India is me”. Jai Hind,” the BJP leader posted on X.

The soothing video has prompted a plethora of reactions, with netizens hailing the act and calling the future generations as the saviours of our nation,

“These daughters and granddaughters of India will be the proud saviours of the Nation . Proud , beautiful , strong,” a user wrote.

“Such a young girl reveals her patriotism by her gestures.Really amazing,” another said.

The third wrote, “Future is safe with these young patriots. Jai Hind”.

Invite her for August 15 event, says a user

A user mentioned Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to invite the girl in New Delhi for the Independence Day celebration.

“@PMOIndia @HMOIndiaPlease invite this little angel on August 15th to lead the national anthem from Red Fort,” he said.

Harsh Goenka shares another such adorable video

A similar video went viral last year, where a small kid in a school uniform was singing the national anthem with full enthusiasm and dedication along with other students.

The video was shared by businessman Harsh Goenka on his official X handle.

“There are countless renditions of our national anthem, but this one by a little one trying with all his heart really takes the cake. It’s impossible not to smile!” he had posted.