'Crazy bhai': Roads in Japan play music when you drive over them | WATCH

The world is full of remarkable places that often leave us in awe, and one such extraordinary wonder has recently taken the internet by storm: a musical road in Japan. It might seem unconventional, but travel vlogger Gaurav Sharma documented this intriguing phenomenon during his visit to Japan. On this road, vehicles produce music as they drive over specially designed bumpers, transforming an ordinary journey into a musical adventure.

In an Instagram video, Gaurav Sharma showcases how driving over a road in Japan creates a melody. He begins by introducing Melody Road, where vehicles travelling at speeds above 50 km/h cause the road to play music. While riding his bike, Sharma found the music less distinct but demonstrated how a car, which functions like a soundboard, plays the melody clearly. He described the experience as “crazy” with enthusiasm.

He posted the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Melody Roads of Japan. There are more than 30 Melody roads spread across Japan. A patented technology, the roads are carved in a way that you hear music when you drive over them. This is due to the vibrations produced by the vehicles as the vehicle acts like a soundboard. The music played ranges from kids school songs to music from popular anime series.”

Since being uploaded online, the video has soared in popularity, amassing over 400,000 views. The comment section has been lively with a stream of reactions from social media users.

One Instagram user commented, “This is created due to minimise the overspeeding of cars. Outcome is reduced by a good amount of road accidents.” Another user wrote, “Japan is super cool.” A different viewpoint was expressed by a user who said, “Waste of resource, sound pollution, slow down the vehicle. Totally unnecessary.”

Many compared the idea of such roads being built in India, sparking hilarious reactions. A user wrote, “Here no need for melody there will always be some kind of loudspeaker everywhere,” while another person commented, “Inke road pe gaane baj rehe hai aur yaha to road hee gayab hai (On their road, music is playing and here, the road is barely visible).”

