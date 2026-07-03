Couple thrown off bike after hitting rain-filled pothole in Gujarat. Video sparks outrage

New Delhi:

A disturbing video from Gujarat's Junagadh has gone viral after capturing the moment a motorcycle carrying a couple crashed into a large rain-filled pothole. The incident has sparked fresh concerns about road conditions during the monsoon, with many social media users questioning infrastructure and emergency response.

The footage shows the couple riding along a waterlogged road when the motorcycle suddenly loses balance after hitting what appears to be a massive pothole hidden beneath the rainwater. The accident has since triggered widespread discussion online.

Couple thrown off bike after hitting pothole

According to the viral video, neither the rider nor the pillion passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As the motorcycle moves forward, its front wheel suddenly gets trapped in a large pothole concealed by rainwater. The impact causes the bike to topple almost instantly, throwing both riders onto the road.

The rider appears to sustain a serious injury in the fall. The woman is seen visibly shaken as she rushes to help him, with the severity of the accident evident from the aftermath.

Within moments, several bystanders gather around the couple and step in to offer assistance.

Watch the video here:

Video sparks online debate

Alongside concerns about the condition of the road, the video has also fuelled debate over the response after the accident.

Several social media users alleged that a police PCR vehicle drove past the accident site without stopping to help the injured couple. The allegation has not been independently verified.

The incident prompted a wave of reactions online. One user questioned whether the country's bureaucracy was functioning effectively, alleging that politicians appeared more focused on protecting their positions than addressing public issues.

Another recalled a similar incident in Bengaluru around 2014-15, claiming a friend's motorcycle had fallen into an open manhole during heavy rain after getting trapped, throwing him off the bike.

A third user criticised what they described as the police response, alleging that a 112 emergency vehicle passed the accident site without stopping despite the injured rider appearing to require immediate medical attention.

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