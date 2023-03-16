Couple recreates romantic Tum Se Hi moment in theatre as audience cheers. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @SHAHIDKAPOOR_LOVEOFMYLIFE Couple recreates romantic Tum Se Hi moment

Trending News: Ah, the magic of love! It can be found in the most unexpected places, like in the cinema where couples gather to watch the timeless romantic classic, Jab We Met. The film's beautiful story touched the hearts of millions, including this hopeless romantic couple. As love filled the air, a couple captured the hearts of everyone in the theatre as they swayed to the romantic song, Tum Se Hi.

With a twirl and a lift, the couple danced their way into each other's hearts, as the audience cheered them on. At the same time, the scene from Tum Se Hi was playing on the screen where Shahid Kapoor lifts Kareena Kapoor and spins in the rain.

It was a moment straight out of a Bollywood movie - a moment that reminds us of the power of love and how it can transform even the most ordinary of moments into something truly special. It's no wonder that people are calling this couple "couple goals". The adorable video has been shared across social media, with millions of netizens being moved by this beautiful display of affection. The reel has garnered 5.2 million views and 1 million likes. "OH MY GOD, this is me and my boyfriend haha glad you recorded us," Alisha Verma commented. "Howww sweet. Lucky girl," another user added. "My future man please take the notes," a third added.

Watch the viral video of couple recreates romantic Tum Se Hi moment in theatre here:

This Valentine's week in February, PVR Cinemas brought back some of the most iconic romantic films from Bollywood with re-releases of Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tamasha, Jab We Met, Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) among many such films.

