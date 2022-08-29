Monday, August 29, 2022
     
  Couple forced to reconsider their decision to marry after 'innocent blunder' by little boy | Watch Video

Couple forced to reconsider their decision to marry after 'innocent blunder' by little boy | Watch Video

A couple goes through a significant mishap on their D-day after a little boy makes a mistake. The viral video has left netizens in splits. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2022 12:45 IST
Couple forced to reconsider their decision to marry
Couple forced to reconsider their decision to marry

Children during functions are considered to be either the life of the party or the most annoying owing to their never-ending tantrums. Their weird deeds are something everyone can expect. In a rare occurrence, a little boy’s innocent mistake at a wedding has left the internet in splits. The video is going viral on the internet and netizens have jammed the comment section with their thoughts on the little boy’s funny blunder.

The viral video shows a wedding scene in which a little innocent boy is asked to carry the rings to the stage for the ring ceremony. The clip sees the rings kept on a little cushion. The little guy proceeds to the stage and hands over the cushion to the groom in a clumsy manner. As he hands over the cushion, it drops onto a board beneath the stage. The video further shows the guests suddenly getting startled while the innocent lad is walking back, completely unaware of the thing he did. 

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Pubity. The page claimed in the caption that the couple luckily got their wedding rings back. The caption read, "This young ring bearer accidentally dropped the ring. Luckily, they were able to get it back ". Watch the video here-

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens took hilarious digs at the incident while feeling sad for the couple. One user wrote, "Gave the wedding coordinator a heart attack." Another user commented, "That was asking for it honestly." A third user commented, "No kids at my wedding."

While the couple was able to fetch the rings back out of the deck opening, netizens flocked to the comment section, expressing the ruckus the kids create at wedding functions. Many users emphasised the importance of giving the fake ring to the ring bearer and the real ring to the best man.The viral clip garnered over 14 million views and over 4 lakh likes.

 

