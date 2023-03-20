Viral Video: Couple dances to Maan Meri Jaan on charter flight to wedding. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANCHOR_JK Couple dances to Maan Meri Jaan on charter flight

Trending News: Love was in the air for Shrutika and Shubham as they soared to new heights on their special day. The couple's love was so grand that they booked an entire flight for their wedding guests, and they couldn't resist dancing to the romantic tune of Maan Meri Jaan. A video of their romantic in-flight dance has gone viral, and it's not hard to see why.

In the video shared by wedding emcee Jay Karmani on Instagram, the couple can be seen dressed in their finest ethnic wear, swaying to the beats of the hit romantic song, and celebrating their love 36,000 feet above the ground. The guests on the plane cheered them on as they moved to the popular song by King.

The video has garnered over 4 million views, 78k likes with many people expressing their support for the couple's romantic gesture. While some users found it cringey, it's undeniable that the couple's love and enthusiasm for their special day is infectious. "It's a chartered flight, jo marzi chahe kare. Why is everyone getting cringe feels?" a user wrote. "Pilot be Like - Haan Ye Karlo Pahle," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of couple dancing to Maan Meri Jaan on charter flight to wedding here:

