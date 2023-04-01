College student writes film songs in exam, gets hilarious response from teacher

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM College student writes film songs in exam

Trending News: Exams are the bane of every student's existence. We've all had our fair share of exams that we weren't prepared for, and we've all left answer sheets blank or filled them with incorrect or somewhat correct answers. But in India, some students take creativity to a whole new level by writing film songs in their answer sheets. And let us tell you, it's hilarious! Recently, a video of a student's answer sheet from Chandigarh University went viral on the internet. This student didn't bother with conventional answers and instead wrote the lyrics of two Hindi film songs.

The first answer was from the movie 3 Idiots, and it went like this: "Give me some sunshine, give me some rain, give me another chance, I wanna grow up once again." That's some profound stuff, folks. The second answer was even better. The student wrote a message to the teacher that read, "Ma'am, you are a brilliant teacher. It's my fault that I am not able to do the hard work. God, give me some talent." If only God granted wishes that easily.

And if that wasn't enough, the student also wrote the lyrics of a song from the movie PK, "Bhagwan hai kahan re tu." It's like the student was auditioning for a singing competition instead of an exam. But the best part was the teacher's response to the answer sheet. Instead of getting angry, the teacher wrote, "You should also write more answers (#songs)." Maybe the teacher should have given extra marks for creativity. “Teacher passed the vibe check,” the text over the video reads.

Watch the viral video of college student writes film songs in exam here:

The video of the answer sheet quickly went viral and left everyone in splits. People loved the teacher's response, and the video has received over 437k views and 18k likes. "Kya yaar Parth logo na naam bigad diya," a user commented. "Kuch bhi bolo londe ki handwriting hai to badiya," another user wrote. "COA. Bohot log fail hue the isme," a third user wrote.

