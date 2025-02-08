Coconut seller gives 'grounding advice' to woman who asked him to hurry; internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Coconut seller gives 'grounding advice' to woman

You come across strangers who often give you the best advice. This could be your cab driver, a colleague, house help or even a street vendor. Likewise, a woman from Mumbai received 'nice grounding advice' from a coconut seller. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Gargi shared the advice she received from the street vendor after she asked him to hurry.

Sharing an image of the coconut she bought, Gargi wrote, "told bhaiya to cut my coconut fast because my uber was on the way & man casually said 'itna paisa kyu kamate ho? kaam toh chalta rahega lekin khane peene ko time dena chahiye' nice grounding advice."

The post garnered more than 92.6K with more than 7K likes. Several users took to share their views. One of the comments read, "this could've been a linkedin post" to which Gargi replied, "the linkedin cult would’ve canceled me."

Another comment read, "i was eating my lunch late in an auto on the way home from work in the evening and blr auto anna told me “kaam vaam chhodo, hum rahenge toh hi kaam rahega” (translated from kannada). got me existential."

One user wrote, "50 ke coconut ke saath free 10L ki advice nice scheme." A fourth comment reads, "Uber driver would have surely waited for 2-3 mins..so there wasn't any hurry actually.." Another comment read, "After working lot with foreign well educated clients, the advice from a coconut seller seems very wise."

