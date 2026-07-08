Cobra refuses to move from Bengaluru road for nearly 40 minutes. Viral video stuns internet

New Delhi:

A routine evening commute on one of Bengaluru's busy roads took an unexpected turn after a cobra appeared in the middle of the carriageway and refused to budge. With its hood fully spread, the snake brought traffic to a slow crawl as stunned motorists watched from a distance.

The unusual sight unfolded on Palace Road, where the cobra reportedly remained on the road for around 30 to 40 minutes before police arrived and safely removed it. Videos of the encounter have since gone viral, with many social media users reacting with a mix of amusement and disbelief.

Cobra brings traffic to a halt on Palace Road

According to posts shared online, the cobra emerged onto Palace Road and settled in the middle of the road with its hood fully expanded.

The snake remained there for nearly 30 to 40 minutes, prompting vehicles to slow down as commuters waited for the situation to be handled safely.

Sharing the video, one user wrote, "Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday. A Cobra on Palace Road."

The post also humorously described the scene, saying, "Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules."

The cobra's unexpected appearance turned an otherwise ordinary commute into an unusual wildlife encounter, with motorists giving it plenty of space as it stayed put.

The caption further joked, "Police finally arrived and escorted the unexpected roadblock to safety. Only in Bengaluru can a cobra create a traffic jam without owning a BMW."

See the video here:

Police rescue snake, traffic resumes

Police personnel later reached the spot and safely rescued the cobra, ensuring that neither the reptile nor commuters were harmed during the operation.

Traffic resumed shortly after the snake was removed from the road.

The incident also serves as a reminder that urban areas often overlap with natural habitats, particularly during changing weather conditions when snakes may move into populated spaces.

For many Bengaluru commuters, it was certainly not the usual reason for a traffic slowdown. Instead of honking cars or road rage, the delay was caused by a cobra calmly occupying the middle of Palace Road.

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