CISF dogs get grand farewell on retirement. Watch heartwarming from ceremony

Trending News: In a heartwarming event, three sniffer dogs who served with the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) were honoured for their dedicated service and celebrated upon their retirement. The CISF personnel in Delhi organized a grand farewell ceremony to appreciate the years of hard work and loyalty displayed by these service dogs. The dogs, named Rocky, Romeo, and Sony, were felicitated for their selfless duty after completing over eight years of service with the DMRC unit. Although Sony, the German Shepherd, couldn't be present at the ceremony due to poor health, the other two dogs walked on a red carpet to receive awards and recognition for their contributions.

The special video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, captured the heartwarming moments of the ceremony. It showcased the dogs walking alongside their handlers, enjoying the attention, pets, and even some treats. Towards the end, they were seen riding in a car adorned with beautiful flowers. The video was posted on May 31 and has already gained significant attention. It has been viewed over 295k times and continues to attract more viewers. The post has also received around 1,200 likes and garnered appreciative comments from people who were touched by the gesture.

Users on Twitter expressed their emotions through heartfelt messages. One user commented, "Heartwarming ceremony," while another thanked the dogs for their service, saying, "Thank you for your service Rocky, Sony, and Romeo." Many others shared their admiration, calling the event "sweet" and extending wishes for a happy retirement and a loving home for the brave dogs. The immense pride and gratitude for these canine heroes were evident in the messages posted by those who watched the video.

The ceremony not only symbolizes the deep bond between humans and their service animals but also showcases the importance of recognizing and honouring the contributions of these remarkable creatures. Their retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as they are prepared for adoption through Friendicoes-SECA, Delhi, where they will hopefully find loving forever homes.

