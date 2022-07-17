Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn blueprint for Inception goes viral, fans say 'more confusing than movie'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JULIAN A blue-print explains the plot of Christopher Nolan's Inception

Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot for his complex science fiction thriller Inception, which was released in 2010, has taken over the internet. A social media user named Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor, shared the post on Twitter, which shows the plot details of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer. The post shows the hand drawn plot map. It has some scribbles and details related to the film. Many who found the film to have a confusing plot, are even more confused with the image of the movie 'blueprint'.

Inception movie plot summed up in blueprint

Shapiro captioned the post: "A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot map for his film Inception."

Fans react to Inception's plot 'buleprint'

Many on social media reacted to the plot blueprint of Inception. Twitterati asked that if it was easier to understand Nolan's complex movies this way, then the blueprints for Tenet, Memento and Interstellar also be shared. Many started sharing their own version of the plot blueprint poking fun at this new image. Many also tried decoding the blueprint to understand Inception's ending.

Read: Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'latest tech' to dry clothes leaves Twitterati in splits

Read: Old video of elephant running to save drowning man wins hearts again | WATCH

More about Inception

Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person's idea into a target's subconscious. The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

Inception won four Academy Awards (Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects) and was nominated for four more: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.

Nolan's star-studded upcoming film Oppenheimer

After time-mending film Tenet (2020), Nolan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming directorial Oppenheimer. The movie has been in news for its star-studded cast which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh and many more. The movie is inspired by theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. It is set for release on July 21, 2023.

(With IANS inputs)