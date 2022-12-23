Christmas 2022: 'Secret Santa' takes over Twitter, netizens reveal their gifts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Christmas 2022: 'Secret Santa' takes over Twitter

Christmas 2022: The time of celebrations has come and the entire world is kicking off the festivities with enthusiasm. Unlike other festivals, where gifts are exchanged face-to-face, Christmas gifts are given anonymously. People all across the world participate in the "Secret Santa" game, in which they exchange presents. To determine who will be someone's Secret Santa, players in a group of friends, relatives, or colleagues pick names at random. The game maintains the mystery, suspense, and surprise of holiday gifting by turning ordinary people into sneaky Santas. It's a traditional Christmas game where guessing the answer is just as much fun as getting the present.

Like every year, the 'Secret Santa' game is being played around the world and now people are sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media. Twitterati jammed the platform, sharing sneak peeks of their celebration and revealing their gifts.

While some people enjoyed the event with gusto, others had differing opinions about the secret Santa game.

One user tweeted, "This is the time of year when you'll gift someone a smartwatch and get a water bottle in return. Secret Santa is the ultimate trading game. #Corporate #SecretSanta." Another user tweeted, "People are excited for their Secret Santa in my office and I am still thinking Christmas should be on Monday instead of Sunday because weekend long hojata." A third user tweeted, "Secret Santa is another just another formality gifting drama like people do on Diwali with a twist."

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations this year are bigger than ever, as the festival is happening without any restrictions two years after the pandemic.

