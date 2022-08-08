Chris Brown in awe of Indian family grooving to his C.A.B track in Sangeet ceremony | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS BROWN Sangeet video on Chris Brown's C.A.B song

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown couldn't control his excitement after seeing an Indian family grooving to his track 'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' in what appears to be a Sangeet ceremony. Brown took to his Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, a group of boys and girls, probably cousins, dressed in kurta-pyjamas holding torch lights are seen dancing to his track.

"I'm in amazement every time I see the world rocking with me #breezyseason," he wrote as the caption for the video, which currently has 144K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Not just him but his fans too were impressed by the performance. A user wrote, Okay CB you know what this means you have to go see your international fans next King. Everyone loves you all over the world round." Another said, "Ayyyyeeeeee killed it." A third comment read, "Thank You for all your Amazing Music, we’ll Forever Be Rocking Wit You!."

Meanwhile, 'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' was released almost a month ago. ALSO READ: YouTubers smash Guinness World Record by doing 25 pull-ups hanging from helicopter | Viral Video

Throughout his career, Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 18 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Soul Train Music Awards. Brown has also pursued an acting career. In 2007, he made his on-screen feature film debut in 'Stomp the Yard', and appeared as a guest on the television series 'The O.C.' ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar version of Kesariya goes crazy viral. You wouldn't want to miss it | WATCH

(With IANS Inputs)

