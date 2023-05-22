Chole Bhature ice cream is now a thing and netizens don't know why. Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chole Bhature ice cream

Trending News: It's not uncommon for people to combine popular street food items with random ingredients to create visually unsettling creations. While many enjoy experimenting with their food, even they would find this recent ice cream concoction repulsive and disturbing. Chole bhature is a beloved dish among food enthusiasts, especially Delhiites, enjoyed as a tasty breakfast or a satisfying meal any time of day. Recently, a bizarre video on Instagram has caught the attention of netizens, introducing a surprising twist to this classic favourite: chole bhature ice cream. This unique creation has sparked left food lovers nauseated.

The reel, accompanied by the caption "Watch till end," begins with a skilled individual expertly chopping a bhatura, the popular Indian bread traditionally served with chole. As the video progresses, he adds chole, onion, carrot, and green chili to the chopped bread. Cream is then poured into the mixture, which is blended together. Finally, the concoction is rolled into chole bhature ice cream rolls and garnished with more chole, onion, carrot, and green chili. As expected, this culinary experiment has left many people feeling disgusted.

The video has garnered thousands of views and has elicited a strong negative response from viewers. One person expressed their distaste, saying, "It's so bad that I can smell it." Another referenced a famous dialogue from the movie Phir Hera Pheri, exclaiming, "Utha le re deva, utha le." A third commenter simply stated, "The end is near." A fourth user questioned, "Why Why Why Why," while a fifth summed up their opinion in one word: "Disgusting."

