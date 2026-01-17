Chips, smiles: Yogi Adityanath's sweet moment with a young child goes viral | WATCH The boy, visibly nervous yet curious, listens attentively. His expressions half-smile, half-shyness have caught the attention of viewers, making the clip difficult to scroll past.

New Delhi:

A brief but cute interaction involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a young boy is once again lighting up social media. Days after a video of the CM sharing a light moment with the child went viral, a new clip from the same day has surfaced and it is winning hearts all over again.

In the latest video, Yogi Adityanath is seen handing over a packet of chips to the shy little boy, smiling warmly as he does so. Along with the treat, the Chief Minister gently reminds the child about the importance of education, telling him to study sincerely and follow the rules.

The boy, visibly nervous yet curious, listens attentively. His expressions half-smile, half-shyness have caught the attention of viewers, making the clip difficult to scroll past.

A playful promise about studies

The exchange turns even more endearing when the Chief Minister playfully seeks reassurance from the child, asking if he will truly focus on his studies. The boy eagerly nods in response, prompting an amused and approving look from Yogi Adityanath.

The moment, simple and unscripted, shows a relaxed and human side of the BJP leader, which has resonated strongly with social media users.

‘Chips story update’: Internet reacts with humour

The clip was shared on X with the caption “Chips story update,” and users were quick to flood the post with witty reactions. While some joked about the child’s confidence, others poked fun at the wait for the snack.

One user wrote, “Good thing he asked for chips and not a cabinet post,” while another joked about the child’s “attitude” while waiting. Several others simply called the video hilarious and wholesome.

The new clip follows an earlier viral video from the same interaction. In that video, the Chief Minister is seen sitting beside the boy and asking him gently if he wanted anything. The child leans in, whispers his request, and quietly asks for “chips.”

The request immediately draws laughter from the CM and those present, turning the moment into an instant hit online. The clip was widely shared with captions praising the child’s clarity and innocence.

As one user summed it up succinctly, “Priorities sorted early.