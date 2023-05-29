Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chinese influencer dies after drinking excessively on TikTok livestream

Trending News: Tragedy struck the online world when a Chinese content creator, known as "Sanqiange," lost his life after livestreaming a distressing incident. It was reported that Sanqiange consumed an excessive amount of a highly potent alcoholic beverage during the livestream on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok. The livestream took place on May 16, and sadly, twelve hours later, the influencer was discovered lifeless.

According to CNN, during the livestream, Sanqiange consumed a minimum of seven bottles of Baijiu, a type of Chinese liquor known for its high alcohol content ranging from 30% to 60%. The incident is believed to be related to an online challenge known as a "PK," where two content creators compete for gifts or rewards from their audience. It was reported by the BBC that Sanqiange faced the consequence of drinking Baijiu as a result of losing three rounds in this challenge.

A friend of the influencer, speaking to local outlet Shangyou News, shared their observations of the livestream. They mentioned that they were unaware of the amount Sanqiange had already consumed prior to tuning in. However, during the latter part of the video, the friend witnessed Sanqiange finishing three bottles and starting on a fourth. Tragically, when the influencer's family discovered him, it was too late to provide any emergency treatment.

