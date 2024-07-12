Chinese drone soars over Mount Everest, captures stunning aerial footage | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Chinese drone captures stunning aerial footage of Mount Everest

Describing Mount Everest's conditions as ‘harsh’ is a vast understatement—comparable to calling the ocean ‘damp.’ This formidable peak is an unlikely setting for a consumer-grade drone, yet the DJI Mavic 3, crafted by Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, has surpassed all expectations.

At an elevation of 3,500 meters above base camp up to the summit of Mount Everest, the drone achieved a breathtaking aerial perspective never seen before. Working in partnership with the Chinese photography platform 8KRAW, this remarkable accomplishment highlighted the capabilities of the DJI Mavic 3.

In a video posted by @yicaichina on X platform, the drone smoothly flies above the snowy peaks of Everest, set against a backdrop of clear blue skies. At one point, climbers can be seen, and the camera traces the path down to the base camp, where numerous tents are scattered across the terrain.

Watch the stunning video:

The video, which has amassed 318.4K views, prompted diverse reactions. One viewer remarked, OK, I can scratch climbing Everest off my bucket list.” Another expressed awe, stating, "That is incredible."Another user expressed surprise at the drone's ability to generate enough lift at such high altitudes, while another praised the video as one of the most impressive they've ever seen.

Each year, 8KRAW collaborates with over 1,000 photographers and videographers globally to create high-quality content for television, film, print, and advertising. Mount Everest, towering at 29,032 feet (8,849 meters), spans the boundary between Nepal and China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

About Mount Everest:

Mount Everest, first conquered in 1953 by Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, has seen over 7,600 successful summits by 2017, despite claiming the lives of nearly 300 climbers. Locally known as Sagarmatha, meaning "Peak of Heaven" in Sanskrit, and Chomolungma, translating to "Goddess Mother of the World" in Tibetan, Everest was named after Sir George Everest in 1865, following its determination as Earth's highest point in 1852.

ALSO READ: ‘Mujhe kyun toda?’: Man trying to stop a fight in Delhi Metro ends up getting slapped | WATCH