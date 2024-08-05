China shooter Zhang Qiongyue's 'Hello Kitty' riffle at Paris Olympics steals the show | Check memes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL China shooter 'Hello Kitty' riffle at Paris Olympics.

China shooter Zhang Qiongyue made headlines at the Paris Olympics 2024 not just for her impressive shooting skills and bronze medal achievement, but also for her choice of rifle – a 'Hello Kitty' themed one. This unusual and unexpected choice of firearm has taken social media by storm, with people creating memes and jokes about the situation. Let's take a closer look at this unique rifle and the internet's reaction to it. After Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's effortless shooting style, China's shooter Zhang Oiongyue's rifle with 'Hello Kitty' stickers is going viral now.

In the women's 50-meter rifle three-position shooting final on Friday at the Summer Olympics in Paris, she won the bronze medal. Even though many people applauded her for the noteworthy accomplishment, her gun was the focal point of attention.

Her choice did not go unnoticed by netizens, who quickly took to social media to share their thoughts and create memes about the situation. Some were in awe of the unique design, while others found it amusing.

Zhang's bronze gave China its first medal in this event since Rio 2016. Her podium finish helped the Chinese delegation win four gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal at the Paris shooting competitions, according to CGTN.

Zhang Qiongyue's choice becomes significant. By proudly displaying her love for something as innocent and 'girly' as Hello Kitty, she is breaking these stereotypes and challenging societal norms. She is showing that there is no one way to be a female athlete, and it is okay to embrace one's femininity in a sport that is often dominated by masculinity.

ALSO READ: Yusuf Dikec, Turkish pistol shooter, takes internet by storm with his 'shooting' in swag | See viral pic