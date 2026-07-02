'China se aaye ho kya?': Sisters from Northeast allege racist abuse during Guwahati to Agartala train journey

New Delhi:

A train journey from Guwahati to Agartala has sparked outrage online after two sisters alleged they were subjected to racist remarks by fellow passengers over a dispute involving reserved seats. The incident was shared on Facebook by Shelly Debbarma, who said what began as a disagreement over a railway berth eventually escalated into verbal abuse targeting their appearance and ethnicity.

According to Shelly, she and her sister, Sume Debbarma, were travelling on a reserved ticket when they encountered a family occupying the space around their seats. While railway staff later intervened to resolve the seating issue, she claimed the alleged racist comments continued even afterwards.

What happened on the train?

In her Facebook post, Shelly said the incident took place on a morning train from Guwahati to Agartala.

When she and her sister reached their reserved lower berths at around 8 am, they found that a family had kept the middle berth open.

According to Shelly, the sisters politely requested that the middle berth be folded, pointing out that, under railway rules, middle berths are meant to remain open only during designated sleeping hours between 10 pm and 6 am.

She alleged that the family refused the request and responded in a rude and disrespectful manner.

Shelly said they then approached railway staff, who intervened and resolved the seating issue.

However, she claimed the behaviour from the other passengers did not improve.

While she was sitting on her sister's lower berth, she alleged that they told her, "One of your seats isn't here. Go, go from here."

Shelly clarified that although her own reserved seat was in the adjacent section, she was sitting on her sister's lower berth, which she said did not violate any railway rule.

Sisters allege racist remarks

According to Shelly, the situation escalated further when the passengers allegedly made racist remarks directed at the sisters.

She wrote that they were told, "jyada dikhta hain kya? China se aaye ho kya?" ("Do you see things too much? Are you from China or what?").

Calling the remarks discriminatory and offensive, Shelly said no passenger should have to experience racial abuse while travelling.

"I hope the railway authorities take such incidents seriously and ensure that all passengers are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their appearance or ethnicity," she wrote.

The post has since drawn attention on social media, with many users expressing support for Shelly and Sume Debbarma while condemning the alleged racist remarks.

ALSO READ: Passenger accidentally pays Nagpur auto driver Rs 50 extra. What he did next wins hearts