'Chilla chilla ke scheme bata di': Content creator fills giant PVR popcorn tub 8 times, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Content creator fills giant PVR popcorn tub 8 times

Ricky Kej, the Indian-American musical composer and environmentalist, praised Instagram content creator Sarthak Sachdeva as a "hero" after Sachdeva shared a post about taking unlimited popcorn at a PVR multiplex eight times and distributing it to others. Kej was so impressed that he left a comment on Sachdeva’s post.

In a video shared by Sachdeva, he demonstrates how they purchased an unlimited popcorn tub and finished the first one in just 15 minutes. By the time of the film’s intermission, Sarthak and his friend had already refilled the tub three times. In the video, they first show how they filled a bag with PVR popcorn, totalling three kilograms. Afterwards, they distributed the popcorn to people.

Watch the viral video:

This post shared a few days ago on social media, has quickly amassed over 1.3 million views, along with a multitude of likes and comments. After Kej saw the video, he commented, "You are a hero, who has avenged all the overpriced popcorn that us millions have paid for, across many years."

One Instagram user wrote, “I felt good after watching this. They sell it for such a high cost and we buy it because it is tasty. But watching this, makes me feel like you ate for all of us.”Another user Aalok Borkar, wrote, "It's cause of a cheapskate like you that our offers get either revoked or subject to 100's of T&C!" A third Insta user commented, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a cape.” A fourth user wrote, “Not every hero does bhandara; some heroes donate popcorn after stealing it."

ALSO READ: Adorable video captures four cubs coming out from their den to play, internet in aww | WATCH

ALSO READ: Wayanad landslide: Kerala boy pens touching letter to Indian armed force, army posts reply