Child named 'Pakora' by UK parents, netizens say 'family planning Baba Ka Dhaba pe huyi'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UK parents have named their child 'pakora', after Indian fast food

A child born to parents in the UK has been named 'Pakora', which are deep-fried fritters that are a very popular evening-time snack in India, especially during the monsoons. While there are very unique names out there, this one surely takes the cake. After the news of a UK couple naming their newborn baby 'Pakora' surfaced, desis shared very funny comments and hilarious memes on the situation. Many felt bad for the child as they thought he would be made fun of growing up for his unique name, others found it different indeed.

Child named 'Pakora' by parents

The Captain's Table restaurant in Ireland took to social media to share rather heart-warming news on social media. They announced on Facebook that a couple who visits their restaurant a lot has named their newborn after a dish at their restaurant. In case you're wondering what dish it is 'Pakora'. The restaurant shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, "Now this is a first...welcome to the world Pakora! We can't wait to meet you (sic)."

Netizens react to unique name 'Pakora'

The news of the baby being named 'Pakora' has left the netizens in splits. The Captain's Table also shared a picture of a receipt that had the names of some of the dishes at their place that have 'Pakora' in them. Reacting to the social media post, one of the Twitter users commented, "This child must have been planned at Baba's Dhaba (sic)." Another one wrote, "Imagine someone calls you, "beta Pakora' (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: Your holidays will never be the same after learning these videography tricks | WATCH

Check out some reactions of internet users here.

Read: Amazon delivery rider's actions save 3 puppies from burning house, netizens call her 'hero'

Read More Trending News