Sunday, September 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Child named 'Pakora' by UK parents, netizens say 'family planning Baba Ka Dhaba pe huyi'

Child named 'Pakora' by UK parents, netizens say 'family planning Baba Ka Dhaba pe huyi'

A newborn baby has been named 'Pakora', deep-fried fritters that are a very popular snack in India. Soon enough, netizens started to share their funny comments on this situation.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2022 0:01 IST
image
Image Source : FREEPIK UK parents have named their child 'pakora', after Indian fast food

A child born to parents in the UK has been named 'Pakora', which are deep-fried fritters that are a very popular evening-time snack in India, especially during the monsoons. While there are very unique names out there, this one surely takes the cake. After the news of a UK couple naming their newborn baby 'Pakora' surfaced, desis shared very funny comments and hilarious memes on the situation. Many felt bad for the child as they thought he would be made fun of growing up for his unique name, others found it different indeed. 

Child named 'Pakora' by parents 

The Captain's Table restaurant in Ireland took to social media to share rather heart-warming news on social media. They announced on Facebook that a couple who visits their restaurant a lot has named their newborn after a dish at their restaurant. In case you're wondering what dish it is 'Pakora'. The restaurant shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, "Now this is a first...welcome to the world Pakora! We can't wait to meet you (sic)."

 

Netizens react to unique name 'Pakora'

The news of the baby being named 'Pakora' has left the netizens in splits. The Captain's Table also shared a picture of a receipt that had the names of some of the dishes at their place that have 'Pakora' in them. Reacting to the social media post, one of the Twitter users commented, "This child must have been planned at Baba's Dhaba (sic)." Another one wrote, "Imagine someone calls you, "beta Pakora' (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: Your holidays will never be the same after learning these videography tricks | WATCH

 

Check out some reactions of internet users here. 

Related Stories
Bear cub messing with garbage can rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

Bear cub messing with garbage can rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

BSF hands over 3-year-old child to Pakistan who accidentally reached border

BSF hands over 3-year-old child to Pakistan who accidentally reached border

Woman buys husband a lookalike sex doll to deal with sex-drive, couple now 'experimenting with her'

Woman buys husband a lookalike sex doll to deal with sex-drive, couple now 'experimenting with her'

Philippines man takes wife's meme-face pillow on vacation & set 'Couple Goals' on internet

Philippines man takes wife's meme-face pillow on vacation & set 'Couple Goals' on internet

Read: Amazon delivery rider's actions save 3 puppies from burning house, netizens call her 'hero'

 

 

 

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News