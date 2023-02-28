Chhattisgarh woman dies while saving 11-year-old daughter from wild boar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM File picture of wild boar for representational purposes

A story of bravery and sacrifice has emerged from the remote village of Teliyamar in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. In a harrowing incident, a mother named Duvashiya Bai (45) fought off a wild boar to save her 11-year-old daughter, Rinki.

Duvashiya and her daughter Rinki had gone to a nearby farm to fetch soil when the unexpected happened. As Duvashiya was busy digging soil with a pick-axe, a wild boar charged towards her daughter, putting her life in danger.

But without a second thought, Duvashiya put herself in harm's way and confronted the animal with the pick-axe. Despite suffering serious injuries, she fought tooth and nail to save her child, eventually managing to kill the wild boar.

Sadly, Duvashiya lost her life in the face-off with the ferocious animal, leaving behind a devastated family and community. Her daughter Rinki was spared, but the emotional trauma of losing her mother will stay with her forever.

The forest officials responded promptly and provided immediate relief to the family, offering a compensation of Rs 25,000, with the remaining amount of Rs 5.75 lakh to be given after the completion of necessary formalities.

The story of Duvashiya Bai is a reminder of the lengths a mother will go to protect her child and the incredible bravery that lies within ordinary people.

