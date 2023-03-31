Chennai college students celebrate 'No Bag Day' with unusual substitutes like buckets and cookers. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chennai college students celebrate 'No Bag Day'

Trending News: Women's Christian College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu recently hosted a unique event called 'No Bag Day' where students were asked to leave their bags at home and find innovative ways to carry their books and belongings to the college. The event garnered a lot of attention and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video, female students are seen arriving at the college with various objects as substitutes for their bags. Some of the items included pressure cookers, laundry baskets, buckets, towels, pillow covers, cardboard boxes, suitcases, trolley bags, guitar bags, and much more. The students posed happily for the cameras, flaunting their belongings.

The video was shared on Instagram by vaazhka_dude, which has since received more than 1.8 million views and 142k likes. The post received comments from both current and former students, who appreciated the creativity of the participants.

Watch the viral video of Chennai college students celebrating 'No Bag Day' here:

Some seniors and passouts of the college wished they had the opportunity to participate in such events during their time. "Wish this was there when I was still in WCC haha! But juniors, you killed it," a user wrote. Other Instagram users were impressed and amused by the creativity of the students and shared their favorite items in the comments section. A user commented, "Heyy that's creative. So cute to see them come up with innovative ideas."

Read More Trending News