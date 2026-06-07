World Poha Day: Chef Vishnu Manohar to prepare 3,000 kg of Tarri Poha in Nagpur

New Delhi:

What better way to celebrate World Poha Day than with a record-breaking serving of one of central India's most beloved breakfast dishes? Celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar prepared a staggering 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha in Nagpur on June 7 as part of a special World Poha Day celebration. The initiative aimed to showcase Nagpur's iconic culinary offering to food lovers across the country and beyond.

'We want the world to know about Nagpur's Tarri Poha'

Speaking about the event in a video shared on Instagram, Chef Vishnu Manohar said the objective goes beyond setting a record. "On the occasion of World Poha Day, we are going to set a world record here by making 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha, which is a staple food of Nagpur," he said.

He explained that the larger goal is to introduce more people to the city's famous breakfast dish.

"We want people across the entire world to see and experience Nagpur's Tarri Poha. We want them to know that Tarri Poha isn't just a basic staple food; there is a lot more depth to it," he added.

A massive community effort

Preparing 3,000 kilograms of poha is no small feat. According to Manohar, around 70 to 75 volunteers got involved in the operation, primarily helping with the distribution of the food during the event.

Indore and Nagpur: The poha capitals?

When asked where one can find the best poha in India, the chef did not hesitate. "Honestly, you can't find the best poha anywhere in India outside of Indore and Nagpur," he said.

What's the secret ingredient?

The comment is likely to reignite the friendly rivalry between fans of Indore's poha and Nagpur's distinctive Tarri Poha, which is known for its spicy chickpea-based gravy.

Asked about the ingredient that keeps people coming back for his poha, Manohar gave a heartwarming answer.

"We Nagpurians are full of love, so we cook our poha with a lot of love. That affection is our secret ingredient."

Kanda Poha or Tarri Poha?

Interestingly, despite championing Tarri Poha on the global stage, Manohar admitted that when it comes to personal preference, he enjoys Kanda Poha.

He also revealed that he prefers his poha with peanuts and enjoys both homemade and street-style versions.

The World Poha Day event took place at Vishnu Ji Ki Rasoi from 6:30 am to 10:30 am, where visitors enjoyed the iconic Nagpur delicacy and were part of the record-attempt celebration.

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