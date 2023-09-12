ChatGPT helps woman diagnose child's rare condition | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Notably, the boy was not growing in height as well, reports suggested.

Artificial Intelligence is taking over several industries day by day. In the last few years it has grown at an unprecedented rate. Now, a woman has alleged that ChatGPT helped her find the correct diagnosis for her four-year-old son's chronic pain.

According to reports, the boy identified as Alex was suffering from severe toothache. Notably, he was not growing in height as well, reports suggested. Courtney, his mother spoke to Today.com and said, "I have to give him Motrin (pain relieving drug) every day, or he has these gigantic meltdowns. If he had Motrin, he was totally fine."

Explaining the origin of the toothaches, she said that this began during the pandemic when Alex started to chew things causing him pain. This led her to be concerned about her son's health. “We saw so many doctors. We ended up in the ER at one point. I kept pushing. I really spent the night on the (computer). going through all these things,” she explained.

She said that after visiting 17 doctors and still unable to find a solution, Courtney decided to take help from ChatGPT. She found that Alex had been suffering from a rare neurological condition called ‘tethered cord syndrome’, after she typed her son's symptoms. “I went line by line of everything that was in his (MRI notes) and plugged it into ChatGPT. I put the note in there about. How he wouldn’t sit crisscross applesauce. To me, that was a huge trigger (that) a structural thing could be wrong,” she explained.

She visited a neurosurgeon who examined Alex's MRI images and figured the problem. Later, Alex underwent surgery to fix his tethered cord syndrome a few weeks ago and is now recovering. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, tethered spinal cord syndrome is a neurologic disorder caused by tissue attachments that limit the movement of the spinal cord within the spinal column.

