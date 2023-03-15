Chanel's second-hand shopping basket bag sells for Rs 86 lakh, leaves Twitter baffled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chanel second-hand shopping basket bag

Trending News: High-end fashion brands are renowned for their innovative thinking, but their extravagant products come with a hefty price tag. From Dolce & Gabbana's Khaki Ski Mask Cap priced at £32,000 to Hugo Boss's flip-flops advertised for £9,000, there have been numerous examples of outlandishly priced fashion items that have gone viral online. Adding to the list is a second-hand XXL Chanel bag that resembles a shopping basket. The product is listed for sale at a staggering price of $104,663 (Rs 86.1 lakh) on Farfetch.

The cost of Chanel's pre-owned "2014 XXL Shopping Basket bag" includes import duties as well. This bag is part of the luxury brand's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection. Chanel created its supermarket to showcase one of the brand's most memorable runways for AW14. This basket bag, wrapped with the maison's signature leather and chain-link straps, is a part of said collection, according to the listing.

The basket is made of leather on 35% of its surface and has silver plating on the remaining 65%. The black basket's metallic top handles, Chanel logo charm, leather and chain-link detailing, and silver-plated hardware are its highlights. According to the company, this bag is one of their environment-conscious products, and purchasing it will assure you that you are making a wise choice for the environment.

However, the pricing has left social media users bewildered, and some have questioned whether it is worth buying at such a high price. Twitter users were left stunned by the product's price and joked about it in the comments.

A user commented, "Surely that's a mistake. It's meant to be 200k." "Well, that's far-fetched, lol," another user wrote.

"Is there a discount for buying in bulk?" asked a third user. Another person joked, "I'll take two. One for each arm. Or would four be better?"

