Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Chanel's second-hand shopping basket bag sells for Rs 86 lakh, leaves Twitter baffled

The XXL Chanel shopping basket bag is one of the latest outrageously priced fashion items. Despite the high cost, Chanel claims it is an environment-conscious product.

Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2023 15:21 IST
Chanel second-hand shopping basket bag
Image Source : TWITTER Chanel second-hand shopping basket bag

Trending News: High-end fashion brands are renowned for their innovative thinking, but their extravagant products come with a hefty price tag. From Dolce & Gabbana's Khaki Ski Mask Cap priced at £32,000 to Hugo Boss's flip-flops advertised for £9,000, there have been numerous examples of outlandishly priced fashion items that have gone viral online. Adding to the list is a second-hand XXL Chanel bag that resembles a shopping basket. The product is listed for sale at a staggering price of $104,663 (Rs 86.1 lakh) on Farfetch.

The cost of Chanel's pre-owned "2014 XXL Shopping Basket bag" includes import duties as well. This bag is part of the luxury brand's Autumn/Winter 2014 collection. Chanel created its supermarket to showcase one of the brand's most memorable runways for AW14. This basket bag, wrapped with the maison's signature leather and chain-link straps, is a part of said collection, according to the listing.

India Tv - Chanel shopping basket bag

Image Source : TWITTERChanel shopping basket bag

The basket is made of leather on 35% of its surface and has silver plating on the remaining 65%. The black basket's metallic top handles, Chanel logo charm, leather and chain-link detailing, and silver-plated hardware are its highlights. According to the company, this bag is one of their environment-conscious products, and purchasing it will assure you that you are making a wise choice for the environment.

However, the pricing has left social media users bewildered, and some have questioned whether it is worth buying at such a high price. Twitter users were left stunned by the product's price and joked about it in the comments.

A user commented, "Surely that's a mistake. It's meant to be 200k." "Well, that's far-fetched, lol," another user wrote. 

"Is there a discount for buying in bulk?" asked a third user. Another person joked, "I'll take two. One for each arm. Or would four be better?"

