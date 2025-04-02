Chandigarh cop suspended after wife's viral dance video causes traffic jam | WATCH A Chandigarh cop's career hit the brakes after his wife's viral dance video brought traffic to a standstill. Watch the video that sparked controversy and learn more about the incident that led to the cop's suspension.

A Chandigarh police officer was suspended after a video of his wife dancing on a zebra crossing, causing traffic jams, went viral. Ajay Kundu, a cop stationed at Sector 19 police station, became embroiled in a controversy after his wife, Jyoti Kundu, posted a reel on Instagram on March 22.

Jyoti can be seen dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on a busy road. The video rapidly went viral, attracting the attention of local police. The video, which shows Jyoti simply dancing in traffic, went viral online. However, what appeared to be an innocent moment rapidly became troublesome when it was realised that the dancing was generating a significant traffic snarl.

Vehicles were reportedly backed up, and traffic came to a total halt while Jyoti and her sister-in-law, Pooja, filmed the incident without paying heed to the vehicles and pedestrians around them.

An informant contacted the police, who then initiated an investigation into the incident. The informant, who saw the video circulating online, claimed that the two women were so focused on filming the video that they jeopardised their own lives as well as the lives of others on the road. The source also stated that the dancing produced major disruption, increasing the risk of an accident, according to Hindustan Times.

Based on this tip, a police squad, including ASI Baljit Singh, examined CCTV footage from numerous sites, including Gurudwara Chowk and the Police Control Room.

The video evidence confirmed the informant's claim, showing a woman in a yellow suit dancing in the middle of the road while another woman recorded her. As a result, an FIR was filed under Sections 125, 292, and 3(5) of the BNS for impeding traffic and threatening public safety.

