Caught on Camera: American family secretly filmed at Gurugram hotel, sparks outcry American tourists have accused a man of secretly filming them while sunbathing at a Gurugram hotel, with sisters Rory and Sage sharing a distressing video on Instagram, prompting social media users to demand swift action.

New Delhi:

Imagine you're on vacation, relaxing by the pool, soaking up the sun. Now imagine realising someone is secretly filming you from a nearby window. That's exactly what happened to an American family staying at a hotel in Gurugram, India, and their distressing video of the incident has ignited a firestorm online.

The family, including sisters Rory and Sage, who are on a round-the-world trip with their parents, shared the unsettling footage on Instagram. The clip clearly shows a man at a hotel window, allegedly recording them while they were sunbathing within the hotel's private premises.

In the video, the sisters are visibly distressed, and their mother can be heard addressing the situation, saying, "Someone is filming us, and they are not being discreet."

The family's caption on the post didn't hold back, reflecting their deep discomfort: "If you're a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn't come without a bodyguard of a man. Whether you are sunbathing or fully clothed, we are finding this behaviour very common in India."

Viral Outrage and Calls for Action

Since being shared, the video has exploded across social media, racking up over 9 million views. It has, understandably, raised serious concerns about women's safety and privacy, not just for tourists but for everyone.

The comments section overflowed with support and anger. Many users urged the family to take immediate action:

"Please report it to the hotel, not just the staff, but senior management. If nothing happens, take it to the police. Foreigners pushing for action will also help locals be taken seriously," one user advised.

Another simply summed up the general sentiment: "Oh my goodness, how creepy!"

Several users pointed out the legal implications, with one stating, "You can submit this to the police. He’ll be arrested. This is illegal."

While the identity of the man remains unknown, this disturbing incident has once again fueled a crucial conversation about women's safety – a dialogue that, thankfully, refuses to be silenced.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Techie hesitating between job in India or Vietnam sparks intense debates on Reddit