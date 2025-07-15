Cashmere king Loro Piana, Italian luxury brand, placed under court monitoring over worker abuse The Loro Piana Spa case started in May when a Chinese workshop owner was arrested and his plant in the northwest Milan suburbs was closed by Carabinieri police from the Milan labour protection unit.

Following an inquiry that damaged the reputation of Italian luxury products, Cashmere king Loro Piana, a division of LVMH (LVMH.PA), opened a new tab luxury empire. On Monday, the company became the fifth high-end brand to be placed under judicial administration in Italy due to worker abuses in supply chains.

The 26-page verdict reviewed by Reuters, which is the result of investigations into the Italian luxury goods subcontracting industry that began in 2023, mandates that Loro Piana Spa be monitored by the court for a year.

Similar to past instances involving Italian luxury companies, if the business aligns its operations with the law, the administration might conclude sooner.

In a statement, Loro Piana accused a supplier of violating its contractual and legal duties by subcontracting work without telling it. The company claimed it immediately terminated its relationship with the supplier after learning of the violation in May.

One of his employees denounced the employer for assaulting him, resulting in injuries that needed to be treated for 45 days, after the employee requested 10,000 euros ($11,692.00) in overdue wages.

Carabinieri police discovered that the workshop manufactured cashmere jackets bearing the Loro Piana brand and that its ten Chinese workers—five of whom were illegal immigrants—were paid four euros an hour, made to work up to ninety hours a week, and slept in rooms that were not authorised within the factory.

For similar alleged worker exploitation, units of fashion companies Valentino, Armani, Dior, LVMH's second-largest brand, and Italian handbag manufacturer Alviero Martini were previously placed under administration.

The Court of Milan discovered that Loro Piana, a manufacturer of pricey cashmere apparel, had outsourced its production to Chinese-owned workshops in Italy via two front companies that lacked real manufacturing capabilities.

The owners of the contracting and subcontracting companies were put under investigation for exploiting workers and employing people off the books, while Loro Piana Spa itself faces no criminal probe.

The company said in its statement it "has been constantly reviewing and will continue to strengthen its control and audit activities" to ensure compliance with its own quality and ethical standards across the supply chain.

"Experience from past investigations indicates that the complete outsourcing of industrial production processes is aimed exclusively at reducing labour costs and, consequently, also the criminal and administrative liability of the company with regard to worker safety... All this is done to maximise profits at the lowest possible production cost," the Court of Milan said.

According to a statement from the Carabinieri police, they examined three Chinese workshops and two intermediary businesses in the Milan area and found 21 individuals, 10 of whom were working illegally and without the required paperwork, including seven illegal immigrants.

In the court ruling, the owner of an intermediate company stated that she had been producing between 6,000 and 7,000 jackets a year for Loro Piana at a mutually agreed-upon price of 118 euros per jacket for orders above 100 pieces and 128 euros for orders under 100 items.

"The reported cost figures are not representative of the amounts paid by Loro Piana to its supplier, nor do they consider the full value of all the elements, including, among others, raw materials and fabrics," the company said.

On the Loro Piana website, prices for men's cashmere jackets range from over 3,000 euros to over 5,000 euros.