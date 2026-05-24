Rs 149 per hour for carrying shopping bags? Delhi startup sparks internet buzz

New Delhi:

A unique shopping assistance service from Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar is going viral online after social media users discovered that people can now hire someone to carry their shopping bags for ₹149 per hour. The startup-style service, called Carrymen, has sparked everything from hilarious jokes to serious debates about convenience, labour and modern city lifestyles.

The viral post was shared by X user Khush Mahajan, who wrote: “In Lajpat, you can now pay ₹149/hr for someone to carry your bags, wait in food queues, walk you to the metro, find you a place to sit, and even set up a foldable chair. Interesting biz!!” The post quickly exploded online, with users reacting strongly to the idea of hiring personal shopping assistants for crowded market trips.

Internet jokes: ‘That’s called a husband’

As expected, the comment section instantly became comedy gold. One user joked, “Told about this to dad and he said what ‘carrymen’, that’s called a husband.” Another comment that went viral read, “Don’t share this yaar, mummy ko pata chala toh she’ll replace me.”

Many users found the concept hilarious because the tasks offered by the service, carrying bags, waiting in queues and following shoppers around — felt oddly similar to the unofficial responsibilities many family members already perform during shopping trips.

Some people called it smart, others called it unnecessary

While many users laughed at the idea, others pointed out that services like these are becoming increasingly common in large urban markets where crowds, heat and long queues can quickly become exhausting. One user wrote, “Awesome business idea. This will actually solve a massive problem.” Another added, “Not all services are for everyone. Those who need it will use it.”

However, critics argued that the business model exists mainly because of cheap labour and questioned whether the service truly solves an essential problem. One comment read, “These businesses make no sense whatsoever. No innovation. Just filling gaps which aren’t required.”

Why hyperlocal convenience services are growing in cities

Despite the divided opinions, the viral reaction reflects a larger trend in urban India where hyperlocal convenience services are rapidly expanding. From personal shoppers to queue assistants and delivery executives, many city-based startups now focus on saving people time and effort rather than selling products directly.

Services that once sounded unusual are increasingly becoming normal in fast-paced urban environments where convenience itself has become a premium commodity.

Whether people found Carrymen genius, funny or completely unnecessary, one thing became clear online: the internet definitely had a lot to say about paying someone ₹149 an hour to carry shopping bags through Lajpat Nagar.

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