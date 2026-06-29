Car reversing on road gets rammed by another vehicle, shocking video goes viral

New Delhi:

Road accidents often happen within seconds, and a viral video circulating on social media is a reminder of just how quickly things can go wrong. The clip captures a frightening collision that occurred while one car was reversing, leaving viewers shocked and reigniting conversations about safe driving practices.

The video has gained widespread attention online, with many users discussing who was at fault and how the accident could have been avoided.

The collision caught on camera

The viral clip begins with a car attempting to reverse on the road.

As the driver continues backing up, another vehicle approaches from behind. Within moments, the moving car crashes into the reversing vehicle with considerable force.

The impact leaves both vehicles damaged and has prompted thousands of reactions across social media.

Internet reacts to the shocking footage

The video has sparked intense discussions online.

Many viewers felt that reversing on a busy road without ensuring it was safe created a dangerous situation. Others argued that drivers approaching from behind should also remain alert and maintain a safe speed to react to unexpected movements.

Several users described the incident as a reminder that even a brief lapse in attention can result in a serious accident.

Why reversing requires extra caution

Road safety experts often advise drivers to avoid reversing onto busy roads whenever possible.

Before reversing, motorists should carefully check mirrors, blind spots and surrounding traffic. If visibility is poor, assistance from another person or reversing cameras can help reduce the risk of collisions.

Maintaining a slow speed while reversing also gives both drivers and other road users more time to react.

A reminder about road safety

Although the exact circumstances behind the viral incident remain unclear, the footage highlights how quickly routine driving manoeuvres can become dangerous. Whether driving forward or reversing, staying alert, following traffic rules and anticipating the actions of other road users remain some of the most effective ways to prevent accidents.

The viral video has once again reminded viewers that on the road, a few seconds of caution can make all the difference. It is always important to remember that your vigilance can save lives.

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