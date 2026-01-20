Cancer-hit student loses hair, entire school shaves heads in solidarity; heartwarming video goes viral | WATCH A viral video from Jodhpur shows students and teachers shaving their heads to support a cancer-affected girl who was battling depression during treatment. The collective act of solidarity has touched hearts nationwide.

Jodhpur:

A moving video from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district is capturing widespread attention on social media. The clip shows an entire school, including all students and teachers, with shaved heads. According to circulating information, the touching gesture was made to support a young girl from the school who is battling cancer. Her peers and teachers decided to stand with her during her painful journey, earning praise from people across the country for their compassion and solidarity.

Student battling cancer slipped into depression

A heart-wrenching video shared online shows schoolchildren and teachers with completely shaved heads. As per social media claims, the video is from a school in Jodhpur. Reports suggest that one of the girl students has been undergoing treatment for cancer and due to therapy, she lost her hair. The young girl had reportedly slipped into deep emotional distress and depression as a result. To lift her spirits and make sure she did not feel isolated or different, the students and teachers took the extraordinary step of shaving their heads.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Entire school shaves heads to boost her morale

Sources say the cancer-stricken girl felt extremely depressed due to her hair fall during therapy. To ensure that she did not feel alone or singled out, her classmates rallied around her. Every student and teacher shaved their heads to show that she was not the only one without hair.

The viral video captures students and teachers standing together, all with shaved heads, symbolising unity, empathy and the true spirit of humanity. The heartwarming gesture has been widely appreciated on social media, with users calling it a powerful example of compassion and collective strength. However, the exact identity of the school has not yet been confirmed, and no official statement has been issued so far.

(Inputs from Vyas)

