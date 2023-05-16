Canada man uses python to hit stranger, shocking viral video outrages netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Canada man uses python to hit stranger

Trending News: Prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as we delve into the shocking events captured in a viral video that has set social media ablaze. Brace your heart, for this footage will ignite a fire within you, leaving you torn between anger, disbelief, and concern. Gathered from the streets of Toronto, Canada, this video captures an encounter that is as bizarre as it is disturbing. At around 11.50 pm on Wednesday in the heart of Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue, an incident unfolded that would forever leave an indelible mark on those who bore witness to it. The video reveals a man entangled in a street fight, but what makes this confrontation truly unimaginable is his choice of weapon—a pet python.

The footage, which has now gone viral, portrays this man wielding his pet serpent with shocking brutality. Swinging the snake in a sinister display of aggression, he mercilessly strikes another person, their cries for defense falling on deaf ears. The victim's futile attempts to shield himself are in vain, as the man relentlessly thrashes him with his pet python. But in a moment of intervention, the siren of a Toronto Police vehicle pierces the chaotic night. Officers promptly rush to the scene, stopping the brutality and compelling the assailant and victim to the ground. The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that said, "Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during a street fight in Toronto." The clip, which has received over 15 million views, triggered a tonne of outrage and disbelief.

Watch the viral video here:

Many viewers condemned the incident as a heinous act of animal abuse, urging the authorities to take swift and decisive action against the perpetrator. Among the countless reactions, one user's comment encapsulated the collective outrage, stating, "Animal abuse. I feel sick about people that keep snakes and birds as pets. It's sickening, and this man needs to be prosecuted for the abuse of that snake. I hate people." Another user asked, "I am not a fan of snakes but I feel bad for it. Hopefully it was ok. Also, why was he just walking around with a snake?" A user replied to this saying, "I looked it up and according to the police, the snake later died." A user joked, "It’s a good think he wasn’t walking his rhinoceros or the bald guy would’ve been hurt much worse." Another individual commented, "That snake looks dead :("

According to official reports, the man responsible for this grotesque display of violence, identified as Laurenio Avila, a resident of Toronto, was arrested by Toronto Police. Charged with assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, Avila faced the consequences of his reprehensible actions in court. The judge, recognizing the severity of the situation, remanded him into custody.

