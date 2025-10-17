'Can't find an Indian?': Malabar Gold faces boycott calls ahead of Dhanteras over collab with Pak influencer In one of her social media posts, Khalid had even claimed that India had failed to provide evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and had targeted a mosque under its Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

A day ahead of Dhanteras, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is facing boycott calls after it collaborated with London-based Pakistani Instagram influencer Alishba Khalid. Khalid is known for her anti-India views and had even mocked Operation Sindoor, which India had launched in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In one of her social media posts, Khalid had even claimed that India had failed to provide evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and had targeted a mosque under its Operation Sindoor. "I know that 60% of my followers are from India, but to be honest, I don't care any more. I don't care about them. I care about my country, my people, and standing on the right side of history," she had said.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds faces boycott calls

Because of her anti-India views, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is now facing boycott calls for its collaboration with the Pakistani influencer. An X user, @ssaratht, said Kerala-based jewellery giant has employed a Pakistani influencer, urging people to boycott it ahead of Dhanteras.

"Stop buying Malabar Gold. Owned by Muslims. Employed Pakistani Influencers. Gives scholarships to only Muslims. Source Gold from Muslim nations. Employs Mostly Muslims," the user said.

Another user, @vijaygajera, said that the jewellery giant's collaboration with a Pakistani influencer is not acceptable. "Malabar Gold UK is collaborating with Pakistani influencers who don't care for Indian followers and calling 'Operation Sindoor' a cowardly act!" it posted.

A user, @ShrivastavAni, pointed out that Khalid had mocked Operation Sindoor, saying no Pakistan cheer leaders will be tolerated in India. "Does the Kerala based company owned by MP Ahammed not care about the nation & could not find any Indian influencer for his brand for Diwali promotion?" the user said.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds moves Bombay High Court

The Malabar Gold & Diamonds had moved the Bombay High Court last month, seeking protection after it was criticised for its collaboration with Khalid. Later, the court had directed Meta, X, Google and other social media platforms to remove links that are 'offending' the Malabar Gold & Diamonds.