Jordan cafe offers 'war viewings' as Iran-Israel conflict escalates, netizens say 'humanity hitting new low' A video of a cafe in Jordan is going viral on the internet. The cafe is reportedly offering reservations for customers to watch the conflict unfold while they dine.

The ongoing missile exchange between Iran and Israel, which began on June 12, has brought immense tension to the Middle East. As both nations engage in retaliatory strikes, a disturbing trend has emerged from neighbouring countries that has left the internet aghast: "war tourism".

Viral videos circulating online show people in Lebanon abandoning their meals to film the missile exchanges lighting up the night sky. But taking this disturbing curiosity to an entirely new level, a cafe in Salt City, Jordan, is reportedly offering reservations for customers to watch the conflict unfold while they dine.

A Cafe's Controversial "View"

A clip shared by Middle East news outlet Albawaba reveals the shocking scene: individuals on the rooftop of a Jordanian restaurant, sipping coffee and eating dinner, with their gaze fixed on the distant missile exchanges. Some were even seen putting down their food to capture the "spectacle" on their phones.

This commercialisation of the conflict has ignited a firestorm of criticism online. Social media users are voicing their outrage, condemning the cafe's move during such a grave situation. Comments like "What stage of Capitalism is this?" and "This is nuts. Do people enjoy watching lives being lost? May God forgive us," reflect the widespread disgust. The prevailing sentiment is a resounding "Shame on humanity. Now people are enjoying each other’s death," with many believing this signifies a new low for human empathy.

The Latest in the Conflict

As of Tuesday, June 24, the 12-day conflict saw a brief moment of confusion when US President Donald Trump claimed both countries had reached a "complete and total ceasefire" agreement. However, Seyed Abbas Aragchi, Iran's foreign minister, provided clarification on X by saying, "As of right now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations." He went on to say, "We have no intention to continue our response afterwards if the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time."

