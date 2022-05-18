World's tallest building, Burj Khalifa vanishes behind layer of dust after severe sandstorms hit Middle East

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BURJKHALIFA Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building

As sandstorms swept over the middle east regions, the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, almost became invisible to the naked eye from any nearby vantage point. The UAE is just the latest country in the path of sandstorms that have smothered Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others in recent days, closing airports and schools and sending thousands to hospitals with breathing problems. As a layer of dust swirled in the air and reached heights, the Burj Khalifa, a major tourist attraction was invisible.

The Middle East's sandstorms are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend associated with overgrazing and deforestation, overuse of river water and more dams. Experts say the phenomenon could worsen as climate change warps regional weather patterns and drives desertification. Emirati authorities issued a nationwide warning urging residents to remain vigilant, as per news agency AFP.

Take a look at the video of a sandstorm-hit Dubai which is doing the rounds on social media.

Winds with speeds up to 40 kilometres (25 miles) per hour are blowing the dust, as per the National Center for Meteorology.

At over 828m tall with 162 floors, Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest tower. It was designed by American architect Adrian Smith at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to resemble the Hymenocallis or Spider Lily -- a regional desert flower. Visitors are welcome to experience Burj Khalifa by dining at one of its many restaurants, including At.mosphere on the 122nd floor, as well as visiting one of the observation decks, "At the Top Burj Khalifa SKY", the highest outdoor observatory in the world located on the 148th floor, 555m high.

