Budget 2022: Netizens open meme treasure on 'Middle Class jokes'. See best ones here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (Feb 1) presented the Union Budget 2022. She said that the budget will give a boost to the digital ecosystem and India will be formally issuing its first digital currency. While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates. Soon after the presentation, netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes and jokes on 'middle-class people.'

Sharing responses of the middle class to the Union Budget 2022, netizens shared memes with iconic Bollywood dialogues as well as TV shows. While some featured Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, others featured Akshay Kumar from Hera Pheri.

Check out the memes here-

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. Her Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 2022 proposed a massive 35 per cent jump in capital expenditure to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, coupled with rationalisation of customs duty, an extension of time for setting up new manufacturing companies and plans for starting a digital currency and tax crypto assets.

The Budget's "approach is driven by seven engines," Sitharaman said, listing roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure as the key areas. "All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison", complemented by energy transmission, IT communication, water and sewerage sector and social infrastructure, she said.