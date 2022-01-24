Monday, January 24, 2022
     
BTS: After Jungkook mispronounces chipotle, food brand changes its name on Twitter

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted on Instagram. Jungkook is currently enjoying a massive following of 29.2 million. The singer shared pics with his dogs. He broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest post to reach one million likes.

January 24, 2022
Apart from their singing style to their fashion sense K-pop band, BTS is also known for their love for food. Recently, in a Bangtan Bomb video, released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, the band members were seen enjoying lunch by the American fast-food restaurant chain Chipotle. All the seven members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin and V seemed too excited on seeing the food counter after their Crosswalk Concert performance for The Late Late Show With James Corden. 

While everyone was going through the menu. Jungkook opens a bowl of Chipotle. He then asks J-Hope, “How do you eat this? He later mixed his food with a sauce and asked a crew member about the dish. "What is this, chicotle?" asked Jungkook and then said "chipotle?"

Soon after the video was shared, Chipotle’s official Twitter handle took into consideration the new name given by Jungkook.  The Mexican cuisine chain retweeted a fan’s post, who shared the clip of Jungkook trying to pronounce the word and wrote, “If Jungkook said it’s Chicotle then it is Chicotle. That’s it."

The brand also shared a tweet, "gm tannies." 'Tannies' is a nickname that ARMY, BTS fandom call the group members which is taken from Bangtan's 'tan'.

Later, in the video, all the members, except V, were seen enjoying chipotle. Jungkook sharing the dish with J-Hope, had also said, "This is good. I love this." Eating chipotle, Jungkook later said, "I want to eat this every day."

Here's how the ARMY reacted to the news:

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted on Instagram where they share posts often.

