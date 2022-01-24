Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHIPOTLETWEETS BTS: After Jungkook mispronounces chipotle, food brand changes its name on Twitter

Apart from their singing style to their fashion sense K-pop band, BTS is also known for their love for food. Recently, in a Bangtan Bomb video, released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, the band members were seen enjoying lunch by the American fast-food restaurant chain Chipotle. All the seven members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin and V seemed too excited on seeing the food counter after their Crosswalk Concert performance for The Late Late Show With James Corden.

While everyone was going through the menu. Jungkook opens a bowl of Chipotle. He then asks J-Hope, “How do you eat this? He later mixed his food with a sauce and asked a crew member about the dish. "What is this, chicotle?" asked Jungkook and then said "chipotle?"

Soon after the video was shared, Chipotle’s official Twitter handle took into consideration the new name given by Jungkook. The Mexican cuisine chain retweeted a fan’s post, who shared the clip of Jungkook trying to pronounce the word and wrote, “If Jungkook said it’s Chicotle then it is Chicotle. That’s it."

The brand also shared a tweet, "gm tannies." 'Tannies' is a nickname that ARMY, BTS fandom call the group members which is taken from Bangtan's 'tan'.

Later, in the video, all the members, except V, were seen enjoying chipotle. Jungkook sharing the dish with J-Hope, had also said, "This is good. I love this." Eating chipotle, Jungkook later said, "I want to eat this every day."

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted on Instagram where they share posts often.