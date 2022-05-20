Look closely, BTS' Jungkook is in Ajay Devgn's Singham; baffled Indian ARMY says he's perfect thug VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUNGKOOK.97; TWITTER/BTSSOMMA BTS' Jungkook in viral video

Look closely, in a viral video, BTS' Jungkook features in Ajay Devgn's popular film Singham. He's seen as a thug with big moustaches. Scratching your brains on how you missed it in Rohit Shetty's film. Well, the said scene is not in the actual film but a fan-edited video. Recently, a video of the Korean star flaunting big moustaches was widely shared across social media platforms. The same video was picked by a fan who juxtaposed the clip with a scene from Singham.

The Indian ARMY was baffled by the edit. Desi Twitterati had a big laugh about it and they couldn't fathom how perfect Jungkook looks in the video. Some even called him 'a perfect south Indian thug'. Watch the viral video of Jungkook here:

Here's how ARMY reacted to the video of Jungkook in Ajay Devgn's Singham:

For the unversed, the video is from the just released BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo DVD. It has several behind-the-scenes and rehearsals clips of the boy band from the 2021 concert. One of them has a funny video of V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook experimenting with fake moustaches. In the video, Jungkook places a thick handle moustache on his face and steps on the stage as his fellow band members look at him. At once they all cracked up looking at him. After this, Jungkook goes to Taehyung and puts the face moustache on his face. Once again the boy band couldn't hold their laughter. Watch the original BTS video here:

Meanwhile, the septet -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- is all set to treat their fans to something new. Talking about their future releases, the group is gearing up for their anthology album 'Proof'. It will be released on June 10.

BTS' label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via statement. "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read.