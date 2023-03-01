BTS grooves to Jab We Met song Mauja hi Mauja; Desi fans go crazy over the viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS performs to the song Mauja hi Mauja

The worldwide popular Kpop band, BTS, was recently spotted dancing to "Mauja hi Mauja", a Bollywood song from the movie Jab We Met. The trending video surfaced online and has gone viral. BTS is well-known worldwide for its energetic music and choreography. Their videos have become increasingly popular, with many people engaging in reenacting and adapting them to different tunes. This video of BTS "dancing" to Mauja Hi Mauja is now being added to the collection of similar clips.

The Instagram user @theriaarmy07 uploaded the dancing video on social media which showed BTS dancing to Mauja Hi Mauja. The video was posted on Instagram 3 weeks ago and since then around 2 lakh people have shared it along with 45,000 people commenting on it. The popular song was sung by Mika Singh and the dancing video of the global pop band was taken from the original BTS song " Anpanman". The Korean word refers to a "Bean bun man".

The band comprises of 7 members - Kim Seokjin (Jin); Min Yoongi (Suga); Jung Hoseok ( J-Hope); Park Jimin (Jimin); Kim Taehyung (V); Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook); and Kim Namjoon (Rap Monster).

BTS has formed a large fan base in India and has amassed a large following known as the "Army". Their sensual melodies have wowed audiences around the globe, causing admirers to melt with adoration and devotion. Even Bollywood celebrities including Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Badshah love 'BTS' boys. '

