BTS fever grips Durga Puja: K-pop songs playing in Kolkata pandal leaves ARMY excited | VIRAL VIDEO

BTS fever grips Durga Puja: It's no news that Korean boyband BTS has a huge fandom in India. The septet -- Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope are immensely popular and their songs are loved by ARMY. A glimpse of their popularity was seen when a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata was seen playing K-pop songs. Video of the same was shared on social media and naturally, fans were super excited about it.

BTS songs playing at Durga Puja pandal

"Today's highlight: @BTS_twt's Butter, PTD, Yet to come, For Youth playing at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata... This is a very very rare occurance. I almost cried," the wrote, while tweeting the video. Watch it here:

BTS poster at Korean food stall

Not just BTS songs, but the band also made an appearance at a food stall in Durga Puja. A restaurant serving Korean cuisine had set up a stall at a pandal and to lure customers, they had used a huge BTS' poster for the backdrop.

About BTS and their hiatus

Earlier this year, the K-Pop group BTS announced that the group are going on 'hiatus' to focus on their individual careers with a line-up of solo projects for the K-Pop superstars. This announcement came during BTS' Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding. The group detailed their tentative plans for solo projects and explained to fans that they 'need the time to take an extended break.'

It is believed that one of the primary reasons that the band decided to go on hiatus was because Jin had to serve his military service. Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is approaching the age of 30 and according to the Military Service Act, he has to enlist in the military early next year. The other BTS members will have to follow.

