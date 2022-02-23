Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THVKOO7 BTS fans in frenzy after Suga's Spotify account features Bhojpuri song. See it here

Popular Korean pop music band BTS has an amazing fan following not just abroad but also in India. The fans of the band referred as ARMY loves to know about not just their songs but other interesting scoops related to their life. Not only this, we see its members trending every now and then for some reason or the other. Yet again, a similar scenario has taken place and has led to discussions over Twitter. It all happened when a fan witnessed a song titled Suga Song in BTS member Suga's credit. Interestingly, the track was Bhojpuri and from what seemed like was dedicated to Lord Shiva. As soon as the same came to light, everyone started talking about the same has been done by a 'desi' fan who might have hacked the singer's account on Spotify.

For those unversed, Suga's Spotify features his original as well as remixes like-- My Universe - Suga Remix, Blueberry Eyes, Girl Of My Dreams, Suga’s Interlude among others.

Responding to the same, a fan wrote, "OMG a Bhojpuri song uploaded as Suga Song under Suga profile on Spotify. Who did this show yourself?" Another person tweeted, "This is kinda funny incident. Who did this? They literally added bhajan," while a third user wrote, "The Suga song??? Who put up a Bhojpuri song on there."

The boy band comprises of RM, V, JungKook, J-hope, SUGA, Jin and Jimin.

Meanwhile, they are all set to perform at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas as a part of their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour. The global superstars will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. In addition, the group's event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, reports 'Variety'.

Earlier, the group had announced its concert dates in Seoul, South Korea as March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.