Broken Heart's Valentine's Day: Gurgaon girl sends 100 pizzas to ex-boyfriend on COD | Watch viral video

Today, the world is celebrating Valentine's Day with loved ones, exchanging gestures like cards, chocolates, and roses. Amidst the celebrations, Ayushi Rawat, a 24-year-old from Gurgaon, decided to take revenge on her ex-boyfriend. Ayushi surprised him by sending 100 pizzas to his house on cash-on-delivery.

Her ex-boyfriend, Yash, was shocked and got into an argument with the delivery staff when he couldn't pay for the pizzas. This bizarre and hilarious incident has become the talk of the town, sparking laughter and reactions online. A video of the incident was shared by the Instagram handle @naughtyworld.

Watch Viral Video

Social media reactions

In the comment section, people are expressing their sympathies towards the delivery guy, and some applauded the ingenious way to get back at someone. Some people think this is a marketing strategy by the company Pizza and if that is true, the marketing sure has gotten creative.

