'I have no money': British tourist attempts 24 hours in India without money

New Delhi:

A British YouTuber and traveller's attempt to spend 24 hours in India without any money has struck a chord with social media users. What began as a challenge to see whether he could survive a day without spending cash quickly transformed into a heartwarming lesson in hospitality after a shopkeeper in Amritsar welcomed him with tea, food and genuine warmth.

The viral video, shared on YouTube, has attracted widespread attention online, with many viewers saying it perfectly captured the kindness and generosity that travellers often experience while exploring India.

‘I have no money’

Harry captioned the video, "Do you think we can survive without having a single rupee? We try to go around for one day in the busy streets of Amritsar, just trying to depend on the incredible hospitality and kindness of the locals. This day was surely filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected encounters, and the ultimate test of resourcefulness, as we navigate the bustling cities with absolutely ZERO funds. We also went back to the Golden Temple at night to see if we could stay there for the night."

The video begins with the British tourist standing inside a clothing store and openly admitting that he has no money. Rather than reacting with suspicion or concern, the shopkeeper immediately reassures him. "No problem, bro. You're in India," the shopkeeper said with a smile. The traveller wants to see how people will react if he spends 24 hours without money. The experiment was a huge success!

The Internet applauds the gesture

The video had folks recalling why tourists adore the country for its welcoming and giving spirit. Lots of comments were about how this small act of kindness highlighted the warm interactions that can happen between total strangers from anywhere in the world.

One user commented: "You can survive more than 24 hrs without money in #India Hospitality is above and beyond! We have been here for almost 2 months around the northeast, and we are still feeling the love of India."

Another one shared their take and wrote: "Be honest with me, is there any country in which you can survive without money for so many days, except India. Still, I am very sad to see that so many foreigners always make vlogs about the dark side of India. Thank you, dude, for showing reality."

(Image Source : YOUTUBE/HARRYJAGGARDTRAVEL)The internet reacts to the British traveller's no-money challenge in India

Though the British traveller started an experiment to see if he could survive 24 hours without cash, the outcome taught a different lesson entirely.

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