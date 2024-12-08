British teenager earns Rs 16 lakh monthly by just selling stickers online, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK British Teen earns Rs 16 lakh by selling stickers

In the age of digital technology, making money in unusual methods has gained in popularity. Young people are prospering in two industries: digital marketing and content production. During the holiday season, one British child devised a creative strategy: he sold stickers for an astonishing $19,000 (about Rs 16 lakh) every month. Yes, you read it correctly! Caelan McDonald, a 17-year-old teenager, is making a fortune from his personalized sticker business, which he began with a craft kit his mother gave him for Christmas, according to the New York Post.

Caelan McDonald's mother, Karen Newsham, 49, got him a $191.37 (about Rs 16,000) Cricut Joy, a digital drawing, cutting, and printing machine, for Christmas two years ago, reports said. He started printing transfers to attach on glass and acrylic. When he posted them on Facebook, he started receiving commissions for personalised products.

At the beginning of 2024, approximately 200 bespoke goods were sold each month as a result of the transfers he developed while working three hours per day from home after college. After dropping out of school, he bought large industrial printers. Since July, he has sold $94,410.31 (about Rs 79 lakh) of products through TikTok Shop and other websites.

According to the New York Post, McDonald, from Lancaster, said, "It's 100% the best Christmas present I ever got, it's the gift that keeps on giving. I never imagined it would get to this point.If you'd told me last year that this would happen, I'd have just laughed. It kind of started accidentally. In June I thought, 'I'll just give it a try,' and it's gone crazy. Now I'm so busy I hardly ever stop."

“The last few months have gone so fast it feels like they’ve been about two seconds. I just invest everything back into the business, but it’s nice to be able to update my phone or iPad when I want or need to," he added.

This Christmas, Caelan McDonald's best-seller is a bauble with customized angel wings. Last year, there were snow globe tumblers. According to reports, the lad, who works 16-hour days six days a week, feels he is on track to earn Rs 1 crore in sales by the end of the fiscal year.

