British man travels to Afghanistan, falls in love with a Taliban, says 'It was passionate' Toyosi Osideinde, a 30-year-old British man who got so addicted to travelling to dangerous countries that he has travelled to 69 countries so far. However, when he travelled to Afghanistan, he shockingly fell in love with a Taliban.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, there was an atmosphere of panic all over the world. Women, children, and even men wanted to flee from Afghanistan. Horrific pictures of their escape had surfaced on social media. But in the meantime, many foreign tourists have been visiting Afghanistan and have shared their experiences there on social media. Recently, a British traveller also reached Afghanistan and started sharing shocking things about his journey there. The most surprising thing was that he fell in love with a Taliban terrorist.

According to the New York Post report, Toyosi Osideinde of Somerset is 30 years old. Two years ago, he became so addicted to travelling to dangerous countries that he travelled to 69 countries, and in the future, he is also going to Ukraine, which is still involved in a war with Russia. In November last year, he reached Afghanistan on an 11-day trip, which is occupied by the Taliban.

Fell in love with a Taliban

First, he reached Islamabad in Pakistan from Britain, and then he went to Peshawar by car. Peshawar is on the border of Afghanistan; from there he entered Afghanistan. When he went to the embassy for questioning, Taliban soldiers were standing around him with guns pointed. A member of the Taliban was present as a security guard in the hotel where Toyosi was staying. He would repeatedly bring things to his room and ask about his well-being. Toyosi invited him to come to the hotel room, and both of them started watching a TV show together. Meanwhile, they also got romantic and fell in love.

“They are very touchy-feely and like to kiss — it’s romantic in a way. They will make you feel like you’ve known them for years. It definitely doesn’t feel like a hook-up in the Western world," said Toyosi.

His experience in Afghanistan

Toyosi said that in Afghanistan, he saw a woman in a bank without makeup, without hiding her face. He was quite surprised to see this. Apart from this, he also saw women on the streets. He thought that women were completely banned from everywhere, but that is not so. There is a ban on taking photos or making videos of women, due to which their pictures do not appear in the media. He said that in Afghanistan, foreigners are treated like celebrities. Children and youth follow them, follow them and want to take photos with them. Toyosi spent 6 days in Kabul and also spent 5 days in Pakistan. His trip was completed in 5300 dollars (4.5 lakh rupees). “I felt like I’d be transported to a third world. I can’t even describe it,” he said.

“Everywhere you go there’s Taliban. You can’t take a step without the Taliban knowing exactly where you are at every single point in time," said Toyosi.

He also said, “I was used to this already because it was the same in Syria, but this was at a new level. At least in Syria, there is protection — in Afghanistan, there is no Embassy. If something happens to me, I am on my own, there is nobody to protect me.”

