Bride wears her grandmother’s gown at her wedding, leaving her teary eyed | VIDEO

The bride surprises her grandmother at her reception as she dressed in the latter’s wedding dress. One of the most tedious tasks for brides is to decide on the dress for their big day. After all, it is a special day and deserves a special dress. While some brides choose to go for big brands for their wedding dresses, others wear their mother and grandmother's dresses.

Following the ongoing trend, this bride did both. She got married in a new dress and later changed into her grandmother’s wedding dress for a very special reason.

The video, posted on Instagram by the account name @lightcannonfilms, showed how before the reception, the bride decided to surprise her grandmother. The wedding photography page shared the video whose caption read, "Laura honored her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at the reception."

As the video opened, it showed a text which read, “The bride sneaked out of the reception before her father-daughter dance. to change into her grandmother's wedding dress." One can witness the bride swiftly slide into her grandmother’s wedding gown and surprise the latter by walking toward her. The reaction she received is bound to melt your heart. Even in the video, granny can be seen with teary eyes telling others, "That's my gown."

Watch the heartwarming video here:

Netizens' reaction to the video:

From the time this video was shared, it has been garnering a lot of views. Whoever is watching the video is leaving their lovely reactions in the comment sections. Even the bride herself thanked the video team as she wrote, "You guys are amazing!!! Thank you so much for capturing this moment."

One user wrote, “This made me cry..so a beautiful moment.” Another user wrote, “What a dedication nd expression of love for her G. Mom - you look stunning God bless ur Union”, “Amazing honor for the bride to wear her gown!!”, wrote the third user.

