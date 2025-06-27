Bride-to-be Lauren Sanchez stunned by Natasha Poonawalla's dazzling Venice ensemble Natasha Poonawalla has stolen the spotlight, with an on-screen presence making her the only Indian celebrity to attend the extravagant wedding celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and his bride-to-be, Lauren Sanchez, 's much-awaited wedding festivities have kicked off in Venice, with a glittering galaxy of international celebrities flocking to the destination. Amongst the jaw-dropping lineup of stars, Natasha Poonawalla has stolen the spotlight, with an on-screen presence making her the only Indian celebrity to attend these extravagant celebrations so far.

The fashionista and businesswoman came to Venice for the pre-wedding gala, and her trip was nothing short of a show. Sanchez herself, the bride-to-be, couldn't help but be thrilled with Natasha's look and posted two heart emojis on Natasha's Instagram picture!

A Glimpse of Couture Drama in Venice

On Instagram, 55-year-old Natasha posted a tweet with a picture of her stunning appearance for the pre-wedding party, labelled as "Celebrating Love #Venice". Amid a gathering that included world icons like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Beyoncé, Poonawalla's representation of India was a rare occurrence.

She accompanied a show-stopping, dramatic red garment of clothing that was the height of couture drama. The look had big, bold, heart-shaped prints and delicate fringe details to ensure that everyone noticed her. To provide the look with an extra glamour element, Natasha donned an exemplary diamond necklace, gleaming hair accessories, and timeless black pumps. Her fans, as well as celebrities like Huma Qureshi and Sonam Kapoor, overwhelmed the comments area with compliments and admiration for her incredible fashion sense.

Close Connection with the Power Couple

Natasha Poonawalla's presence at such close-knit parties bears witness to the close connection she shares with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Her bonding is not recent; the socialite was also present at Lauren Sanchez's VIP bachelor pad party. For the party, she was part of a star-studded guest list that included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria.

For her bachelorette party, Natasha made a style statement by wearing a one-of-a-kind, rare acrylic bustier by Japanese designer Issey Miyake, exquisitely paired with a chic black leather skirt by Chanel. Pictures making the rounds on the Internet from the party very clearly showed that she made a definite fashion statement among the other celebrity attendees.

Beyond Fashion: A Woman of Substance

For the uninitiated, Natasha Poonawalla is a fashion icon only to a very small extent. She is a very powerful woman, being the Executive Director of India's Serum Institute, the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world. She is also the chairperson of the powerful Poonawalla Foundation. She resides with her family in Mumbai, led by SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Natasha has been the prominent figure at international events over the last few years, effortlessly switching between high-pressure boardroom sessions and the most coveted fashion shows. Her recent visit to the Met Gala 2025 also attracted a lot of attention, placing her in the position of a worldwide fashion influencer and trendsetter.

As the wedding celebrations are in full swing, the world waits to see whether other Indian names will follow and join the festivities together with the impressive guest list, which also promises to have Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and about 200 other invitees. But at least for now, Natasha Poonawalla is the sole Indian representative who sets tongues wagging with her undeniable presence and impeccable taste.

