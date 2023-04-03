Bride's parents put hair oil and kajal on groom, leave him on verge of tears. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bride's parents put hair oil and kajal on groom

Trending News: Marriage is a widely celebrated ritual in India, with different customs and practices associated with it varying from region to region. Some of these rituals can be heartwarming, while others can be downright strange and bizarre. Recently, a video of a groom went viral, showcasing an unusual makeup treatment he received at his in-laws’ home that left him humiliated and on the verge of tears.

In the video, the mother of the bride is seen applying an excessive amount of kajal on the groom’s face and hair oil on his head in a peculiar way. The kajal was applied inappropriately on his cheeks, eyes, and upper lip, and the hair oil was poured over his forehead, making it appear muddy in color when mixed with kajal. The groom’s friends were also subjected to this ritual along with him.

The video, which is three months old, was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “Thaili me doolhe raaja ka ye haal” (The condition of the groom king in Thaili) and has since gone viral, garnering more than 4 million views. The video has received mixed reactions from social media users, with some laughing it off and others expressing their anger and condemnation towards this humiliating ritual.

The groom’s sad expressions were clearly captured in the video, indicating that he was enduring this ritual with great difficulty. Some social media users appreciated his endurance capability, while others questioned why he didn't leave. The groom had come to his in-laws' house after the wedding to pick up his wife when this ritual was carried out.

This is not the first time that strange wedding rituals have gone viral on social media. Two months prior to this incident, a strange ritual was observed at a wedding in Gujarat, where the groom was welcomed by the bride’s parents with cigarettes and paan.

